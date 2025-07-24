Log in Subscribe

WWII Sights Still Visible in Sitka

One of the eight National Historic Landmarks in Sitka commemorates World War II.

Sitka Naval Operating Base and U.S. Army Coast Defenses National Historic Landmark is on Japonski and neighboring islands, across the O’Connell Bridge from downtown...

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Lutherans Rooted In Sitka Since 1840

Tlingit Clan Houses 'Endangered'

WWII Sights Still Visible in Sitka

© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions