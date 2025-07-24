Log in Subscribe

Sitka's 23 Historic Sites Main Attractions

Sitka, with its deep Tlingit as well as Russian and American colonial history, has 23 of Alaska’s approximately 450 historic properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Eight of these are National Historic Landmarks, sites of...

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Lutherans Rooted In Sitka Since 1840

Fine Arts Camp Draws Hundreds to Sitka

Tlingit Clan Houses 'Endangered'

WWII Sights Still Visible in Sitka

© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions