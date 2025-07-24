Sitka's 23 National Register of Historic Places

Sheldon Jackson College

104 College Dr, Sitka,

Sitka, AK 99835



Sheldon Jackson College campus is the most recent addition to the list of Sitka’s National Historic Landmarks, included in 2001. The school was founded by Presbyterian missionaries in 1878 and moved to this site in 1882, as a training school for Native boys. Later it became a boarding high school and then a college. The college closed its academic operations in June 2007, and the historic campus is now owned by nonprofits, including the Sitka Music Festival (Stevenson Hall), and the Sitka Sound Science Center (Sage Building). The Sitka Fine Arts Camp, which operates summer art camps, owns the other buildings on the historic quadrangle. It’s also used around the year for other community events, such as meetings, exhibits, art making, receptions and theater productions.