Saturday, October 18, 2025
Log in
Search
e-Edition
Subscribe
Donate
46 °
Cloudy
Forecast
Advanced search
Toggle navigation
Main menu
Home
Things to do
Downtown
Outside Downtown
Off Road
Places to see
Cultural Places
Historic Places
Wildlife & Outdoors
Events
Alaska Day Festival
Events calendar
Fine Arts Camp
Jazz Week
Salmon Derby
Sitka Music Festival
WhaleFest
Everything Sitka directory
Getting Around
By Bike
By Boat
By Car
By Plane
Cruise Ships
The Ride (public bus)
Weather & Climate
Log in
Subscribe
Garage sale kits available at the Sentinel office, 112 Barracks St.
© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions