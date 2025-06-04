Welcome to our new website!
Tech news from around the web
Love in the spin cycle: How to turn laundry time into quality time
(BPT) - Laundry day doesn't have to be a drag. With a little teamwork — and the right technology — you and your partner can turn this everyday chore into a chance to connect.LG, ranked …
Consumer technologies get wet as a regular part of everyday life.
Debunking 5 myths about when your devices get wet
When it comes to drying out your drenched device, problematic myths about liquid protection and repair make it hard to separate fact from fiction.
A Strategic Partnership Between the U.S. and India Benefits Both Countries
(NewsUSA) - During Vice President Vance’s visit to India in early 2025, he emphasized the deep connection and shared vision for the future between the two nations, highlighting the need to build …
Introducing IP Buddy: Your AI-Powered Guide to Intellectual Property
(NewsUSA) - The Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation (IPOEF) launched IP Buddy (IPBuddy.ai) today, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered digital assistant designed to make understanding …
A girl, wearing her prosthetic hands, walks to school in Uruguay.
How 3D printing is personalizing health care
Precise and flexible 3D manufacturing techniques make it possible to individually tailor everything from prosthetics to drugs.

Technology and healthcare: How AI is transforming the patient experience

(BPT) - Did you know that AI-powered technology is already being widely used to improve the healthcare journey for both patients and doctors? As a patient, you may not even be aware of how much this …

AI can scan vast numbers of social media posts during disasters to guide first responders

Rescuers need to know ASAP where they

Natural disasters prompt a flood of social media posts. AI can help sift the wheat of helpful information from the chaff of chitchat and misinformation.

AI can be a danger to students – 3 things universities must do

Universities should teach AI literacy, emphasise why developing knowledge is important and teach students why being an expert matters.

Is your router putting you at risk? 5 ways to secure your home network

(BPT) - The digital world is constantly changing, and with it, the threat landscape. Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and as a result, our online security needs to be more robust than …

Get the Scoop on AI Innovation

(NewsUSA) - The AI+ Expo, taking place on June 2-4 in Washington, D.C., seeks to spark discussions of ideas and initiatives related to the intersection of AI, emerging technology, and national …

Technology is reshaping warfare

(NewsUSA) - New and emerging technology is changing how wars are fought, even the nature of war, and the United States needs to embrace these changes, according to a new report from the Special …

That smarts! Photo by Lorena Sopena/Anadolu via Getty Images via The Conversation
Smartwatches promise all kinds of quality-of-life improvements − here are 5 things users should keep in mind
As wearable technologies become more popular, it’s important to consider how they actually work and what their data actually tells us.
How you can add value, simplicity and control to your budget with just one plan
(BPT) - What does your budget look like? Millions of Americans across the country are looking for ways to save and have a more predictable budget. However, planning for monthly household expenses can …
Top 3 tech picks to kickstart your side hustle
(BPT) - Small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) are tiny but mighty. From garage offices to weekend side hustles, small-business owners are constantly turning big ideas into thriving enterprises.HP …
How to prepare HVAC systems for extreme weather conditions
(BPT) - Severe temperatures, whether scorching heat or frigid cold, can put a strain on a home's HVAC system. Preparing systems for these conditions is essential to ensure reliability, efficiency and …
Spring, simplified: How 8 smart gadgets can help your family work less, enjoy more
(BPT) - Spring is full of opportunities to get outside, enjoy the beautiful weather and have fun spending time with your family — but too often, a mountain of spring chores and everyday …
In William Gibson's 'Neuromancer,' the AI seeks sanctuary from humanity's corrupting influence.
AI isn’t what we should be worried about – it’s the humans controlling it
The dread that AI evokes seems a distraction from the more disquieting scrutiny of humanity’s own dark nature.

What are AI hallucinations? Why AIs sometimes make things up

When AI systems try to bridge gaps in their training data, the results can be wildly off the mark: fabrications and non sequiturs researchers call hallucinations.

5 Expert Tax Tips Small Business Owners Should Know

(BPT) - Feeling anxious about preparing and filing your business taxes? As a solopreneur or small business owner, navigating the complexities of taxes can be overwhelming and time-consuming. Because …

Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music, and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing

The Conversation spotlights Ada Lovelace, a female programming pioneer, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed, for Women's History Month.

LG’s Innovative HVAC Solutions Highlight Commitment to Decarbonization and Electrification

(BPT) - Decarbonization and electrification have emerged as defining trends in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) sector's efforts to help combat climate change. In response to the …

Here’s how researchers are helping AIs get their facts straight

Having AI models say how confident they are in their answers could help minimize inaccurate responses. Just don’t be overconfident about their confidence scores.

How AI can help in the creative design process

My study found students that used AI in their design work were more creative and learned new skills quickly.

The technology that runs Congress lags so far behind the modern world that its flag-tracking system just caught up to 2017-era Pizza Hut

The information systems Congress uses have existed largely unchanged for decades, while the world has experienced an information revolution.

What’s happening on RedNote? A media scholar explains the app TikTok users are fleeing to – and the cultural moment unfolding there

A digital media scholar and longtime RedNote user gives a firsthand account of US and Chinese social media users interacting on the app.
Bluesky is having a moment as millions of people have joined in the wake of the 2024 election.
Bluesky isn’t the ‘new Twitter,’ but its resemblance to the old one is drawing millions of new users
Bluesky, the microblogging alternative to X, is having a moment. A social media researcher explains why people are flocking to it – and why it isn’t likely to recapture the early days of Twitter.
What you do on your screens matters as much as how much time you spend on them.
Rethinking screen time: A better understanding of what people do on their devices is key to digital well-being
Screen time is more than just hours spent on devices. By studying diverse digital habits, researchers can help people adopt a balanced approach to technology.
No, America’s battery plant boom isn’t going bust – construction is on track for the biggest factories, with over 23,000 jobs planned
The future of these job-generating gigafactories, many of them in Republican states, could be at risk if the next president tries to wipe out the programs that made them possible.
How to overcome your device dependency and manage a successful digital detox
Disconnecting from the digital realm from time to time is good for your well-being, but doing so can be difficult. There are steps you can take, however, to get in the habit of putting your phone down.
MicroRNA − a new Nobel laureate describes the scientific process of discovering these tiny molecules that turn genes on and off
Victor Ambros received half of the Nobel Prize for his work on microRNAs. Here he talks about the teamwork – and the nematodes – that made the discovery possible.
