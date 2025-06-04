Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Seniors news from around the web

How to protect your assets from nursing home costs

LegalZoom explains that by familiarizing yourself with the law, you can learn how to protect assets from a nursing home and create a stable future for yourself and your loved ones.

Concerns about mental health medication side effects remain a barrier to getting help for those diagnosed with depression and anxiety

(BPT) - Lisa Roberts has raised a family, reached an impressively high level in her career, and been an anchor for her mother and other family members. Suddenly, within a very short period, her …

Preventing Shingles: A Local Pharmacist on the Importance of Getting Vaccinated

(BPT) - When individuals reach age 50, their risk of developing shingles increases, making it more important than ever to understand this painful condition and how to help prevent. …
Medicaid provides health insurance coverage for more than 82 million Americans.
Why do cuts to Medicaid matter for Americans over 65? 2 experts on aging explain why lives are at stake
When people over 65 lose Medicaid coverage, they stop seeing their doctors for preventive care due to high costs. This in turn leads to worse health outcomes and higher health care costs.
Health Hack: How Travel Can Transform Your Physical and Mental Well-Being
(BPT) - Getting older is a gift, one that can bring joy, wisdom and the opportunity to enjoy life's next chapter. While it can naturally also be associated with health challenges, new research has …
From Caregiver to Advocate: Barbara Corcoran's Experience with Agitation in Alzheimer’s Dementia
(BPT) - Nearly 50% of people living with Alzheimer's disease show signs of a separate but related condition called agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. However, many people caring for a loved one …
How to manage arthritis pain and improve mobility
(BPT) - Did you know the leading cause of disability in the U.S. is arthritis? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), arthritis affects more than 54 million Americans, and …
What do you know about menopause and perimenopause?
(BPT) - Did you know women spend over 30% of their lives in a menopausal state? While menopause and the transitional period before it, called perimenopause, are important milestones in a woman's life …

Medicare Part B Now Covers Virtual Care — Here's Why That Matters for You

(BPT) - For millions of Americans with Medicare Part B coverage, virtual healthcare offers a convenient alternative to traditional in-person visits.While Medicare provides essential coverage for …
News for Seniors

This is how advance care planning brings peace of mind

(BPT) - You can probably imagine how important it is for someone with a serious illness to have an advance care directive — instructions about their wishes in the event they're unable to …

New Caregiving App for Alzheimer's: Elevmi

(BPT) - Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's can be overwhelming. Nearly 70% of family caregivers say that coordinating care is stressful, and two-thirds struggle to find information to support …

Cel-e-brate Good Deals: Tips to Get Ahead of Celebration Season

(BPT) - Every year, consumers spend a lot of money during "celebration season," which kicks off on Mother's Day, quickly followed by Father's Day, graduations, school parties and activities, with …

Want to stay healthier and fulfilled later in life? Try volunteering

New volunteers get trained in Lexington, Ky., to help out at CASA of Lexington in April 2023.
It often brings an instant boost in mood − along with a deeper sense of meaning and purpose.

A More Convenient Way to Get Screened for Colon Cancer

(BPT) - Guardant HealthDid you know colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most treatable forms of cancer when it's caught in its early stages, yet one in three American adults are not up to date with …

Preparing for retirement? 6 expert tips for your health and finances

(BPT) - Retirement is a major transition in your life. While it can be an exciting chapter you may have long looked forward to, the key to making the most of your retirement is proper planning.From …
How To Avoid Becoming A Victim Of A Botched Dental Implant Procedure
(BPT) - For anyone facing tooth loss, dental implants offer more than just a cosmetic solution. They can have a significant impact on your overall health and well-being. However, it's important to do …
Aging in Place: Navigating Financial Challenges Amid Rising Costs
(BPT) - As the American population ages, the desire to "age in place" — remaining in one's own home during the golden years — has become increasingly prevalent. A recent survey by Point, …
Where the most people are about to retire
SmartAsset identifies the U.S. cities with the highest populations of people aged 55 to 64 to determine where the biggest shifts out of the workforce and into retirement may occur.
Give Your Wallet a Spring Break
(BPT) - As winter begins to dissipate, students and families are eagerly preparing not just to make the most of sunny weather and spring holidays, but for saving hacks so they aren't returning home …
Retirement survey: Are Americans ready for retirement? See how you compare.
Wealth Enhancement shares findings from survey research about Americans' preparedness (or lack thereof) and excitement about retirement.
More seniors news

A crisis by the numbers: Nursing shortages in 2025 by state

Vivian Health compared data across all 50 states and the District of Columbia to perform a comprehensive analysis of where nursing shortages may continue to impact health care systems.

Do You Know Who You’re Really Talking To? Avoiding Imposter Scams

A few simple steps can help you keep away from scammers and imposters out after your money and personal information.
(NAPSI)— Beware: The person on the other end of that digital communication might not be who they claim to be.   Imposters work very hard to convince consumers they are a friend or relative, or …

How to build and support muscle this World Protein Day and beyond

(BPT) - Whether you're an everyday athlete or weekend warrior, working toward your weight loss goals or hoping to maintain your strength and balance as you age, you probably know how vital muscles …

Aging in place? Practical renovations to improve safety in your home

(BPT) - As the population ages, more older adults are choosing to stay in their home as long as possible. According to AgingInPlace.org, about 9 in 10 seniors plan to remain in their homes over the …
© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions