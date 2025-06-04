Welcome to our new website!
Outdoors
The system of scientific naming began in the 1700s.

A bottlenose dolphin? Or Tursiops truncatus? Why biologists give organisms those strange, unpronounceable names

The rise and fall – and rise again – of white-tailed deer

White-tailed deer in North America are back to their precolonial population levels.
A new archaeological study finds early evidence of white-tailed deer declines in the 17th century, likely driven by the commodification of deerskins under colonial capitalism.

Windows are the No. 1 human threat to birds – an ecologist shares simple steps to reduce collisions

When wood thrushes arrive in northern Mississippi on their spring migration and begin to serenade my neighborhood with their ethereal, harmonized song, it’s one of the great joys of the season. It’s also a minor miracle. These small creatures have just flown more than 1,850 miles (3,000 kilometers), all the way from Central America. Other […]

Doctors told a dad his daughter would never walk on her own. He built a way to get her on the trails.

The Salt Lake Tribune shares a story about a cart, built by a Utah father whose daughter could no longer walk, that is redefining outdoor accessibility for families around the world.

8 charming small towns in Atlantic Canada you will love

(BPT) - Love traveling, but find your best adventures somewhere between big cities and crowded attractions? If your favorite travel memories involve exploring hidden gems on roads less traveled, …

Mountain chickadee chatter: Scientists are decoding the songbird’s complex calls

Mountain chickadees are unusual in having more complex calls than songs. Vladimir Pravosudov

Mountain chickadees follow systematic grammarlike rules to share important information, stringing together syllables like words in a sentence.

State wildlife agencies have a big job. While the federal government protects animals listed under the Endangered Species Act, states are tasked with keeping the vast majority of other species out of the “emergency room.” […]
Professional deer hunter sues DNR officer, alleging malicious prosecution

A professional hunter is suing a state Department of Natural Resources officer whose alleged false claims damaged his business and reputation. Mark Allen Luster of Burlington is suing Iowa DNR Officer Dan Henderson, in his personal capacity, in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging malicious prosecution and “blatant violations of the […]
Safe Summer Fun in the Sun

(Family Features) Summer is the season of sun-kissed memories – backyard barbecues, sandy beaches, bike rides and late-night stargazing.
Green sea turtles, like this hatchling in Florida, are endangered due in part to habitat destruction and fishing nets.

How redefining just one word could strip the Endangered Species Act’s ability to protect vital habitat

The public has until May 19 to weigh in on a Trump administration plan that would leave many endangered species at much greater risk.
Outdoor adventures and information
Podcast

All about thru-hiking

Backpacker Radio is a podcast all about thru-hiking. Topics include hiking news, trail culture, interviews, gear, advice, and all you can eat buffets.

Podcast

Exploring rural America

The Bear Grease Podcast with host Clay Newcomb delivers compelling storytelling through documentary-style episodes exploring the culture, traditions, and history of rural America.

Podcast

Outside storytelling

Outside’s longstanding literary storytelling tradition comes to life in audio with features that will both entertain and inform listeners. We launched in March 2016 with our first series, …

