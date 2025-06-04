Welcome to our new website!
News about your money from around the web

States that stand to be the most impacted by tariffs

Gateway Commercial Finance explores how new tariffs in 2025 are reshaping U.S. state economics, impacting industries, jobs and local growth trends.

How many accidents are caused by texting and driving?

The Sumner Law Group LLC explores the risk factors associated with texting and driving, why texting-related accidents are so common, and what you can do to stay safe behind the wheel.

Saving sinking homes

Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Nation examined how a lack of federal funding and climate change severely impact housing for Indigenous communities in Alaska. 
Managing your money

Private equity is turning mobile homes into health hazards. What can governments do?

Next City reports on new research showing health impacts of private equity buying manufactured housing—and offers some policy-based solutions to protect residents.

7 options if you can’t pay your student loans

Experian offers some potential solutions if you can't make your required student loan payments, which could include looking for ways to increase your income, tightening your budget, pursuing income-driven repayment or consolidating.

Is scamming illegal? What you should know about online scams.

Spokeo takes a look at the legality and potential consequences of online scams.

Is this call coming from a scammer? 6 ways to know

Spokeo explains how to determine whether a call or text comes from a scammer and ways to look up the number.

What is debt-to-income ratio and how does it affect you?

Achieve explains how understanding your DTI can give you an important edge when you’re looking for a home equity loan or another kind of loan.

Love and money: How couples manage their finances in the first year of marriage

SoFi surveyed adults who have been married less than one year about how they approach finances in their relationship.

Average HELOC balances surpassed $45,000 in 2024

Experian looked at anonymized and aggregated consumer data through the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 to observe recent trends in the U.S. home financing market, including those once-forgotten refinancing tools: home equity lines of credit.

Inside the 2025 global e-commerce shift: How DTC brands are navigating tariffs, rethinking fulfillment, investing in advertising and protecting profitability

Passport gathered insights from 100 senior e-commerce leaders to break down how tariffs, fulfillment shifts, technology, and rising compliance demands are reshaping global DTC strategies—and what brands are doing to stay profitable in 2025.

What to do when your spouse loses their job

Freedom Debt Relief provides a rundown of what to do when your spouse loses their job and outlines the steps you can take together to get through this difficult time.

Balancing strollers and spreadsheets: Here are 2025’s top metros for working moms

CoworkingCafe analyzed data across three key categories—work, education and childcare, and health and environment, to find the best metros for working moms.

How people are preparing for retirement: Survey insights

SoFi surveyed 500 U.S. adults aged 18 or older in April 2024 to find out how Americans are grappling with these and other tricky retirement issues.

Best-paying U.S. cities for engineers, lawyers, doctors, teachers and more

SmartAsset ranked 100 of the largest U.S. cities based on the median income for major career categories—including business and financial, engineering, computer and mathematical, education, legal and health—to determine where workers may earn the most and least in a given field.
More money matters
How to start an online business in 8 steps
LegalZoom offers eight steps for those interested in starting an online business.
How entrepreneurs are using AI to grow smarter in a slowing economy
GoDaddy shares new research showing how AI tools are helping entrepreneurs quickly launch small businesses while increasing their productivity and revenues.
Homebuyer survey: How Americans are budgeting, saving, and getting to the close
SoFi surveyed 500 U.S. adults looking to buy a home and determined that finding a home that’s affordable and financing the purchase are the biggest concerns.
What fees should you pay with a new car?
Edmunds created a chart with the most common fees you may encounter when you're buying a new car.
Understanding the backdoor Roth IRA—How it works and why you should consider it
Range explores how a backdoor Roth IRA works, why it’s valuable for high-net-worth households, and the specific steps and tax implications involved.
7 health insurance options to consider before leaving a job and coverage expires
GoodRx notes it’s a good idea to explore your health insurance options before you quit your job and employment-based coverage expires.
Salary needed to live comfortably in US cities
SmartAsset analyzed the estimated cost of necessities in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, applying the 50/30/20 budget rule for both single adults and families of four.
Seasonal employment: 7 tips for small businesses hiring for the summer
NEXT researched the pros and cons of seasonal employment, tips for hiring and retaining summer workers, pay, insurance requirements and more.
How is equity taxed? A clear guide to RSUs, ISOs, NSOs, and ESPP
Range helps you understand how each type of equity is taxed and equips you with actionable insights to make informed financial decisions.
The state of salary transparency in healthcare and other industries
Vivian Health examined legislation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to learn which ones have salary transparency laws or plan to adopt regulations soon. 

Lost Medicaid? What to do next to keep getting your prescription medications

GoodRx provides information on what you need to know about accessing the prescription medications you need if you no longer have Medicaid coverage.

How to get an SBA loan in 2025

LegalZoom explains that the U.S. Small Business Administration provides free business counseling, SBA-guaranteed business loans, home and business disaster loans, and federal government contracting resources.

Rocky Mountain coal mine in Alberta takes next step to expansion

The Narwhal offers updates on the proposed expansion of the coal mine in Alberta, Canada, near Jasper National Park, and the public concern surrounding it.

5 steps businesses should take now to meet Europe’s new accessibility rules

AudioEye breaks down what the European Accessibility Act means and the five steps businesses should take to avoid fines and get compliant with new requirements for online businesses in the European Union.
More news about money
Where cost of living increased and decreased most
SmartAsset compared relative cost of living data across 240 U.S. cities between 2023 and 2024 to identify places where costs are changing most suddenly.
Saving through an energy-efficient home
Wealth Enhancement looks at several strategies you can adopt to save money through an energy-efficient home.
How to start investing in real estate
TurboTenant walks you through common ways to begin investing in real estate, covers the pros and cons, and gives you the tools to add this asset class to your investment portfolio.
How creators influence every stage of the customer journey
CreatorDB shares that building an effective influencer marketing strategy is no longer about one viral moment, it’s about long-term connection across the digital customer journey.
Where Americans have the most retirement savings
SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the latest retirement savings data from the Census Bureau, adjusted to 2025 dollars based on S&P 500 growth.
