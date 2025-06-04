Six Park Personality Types: Which One Are You?

(NAPSI)—From bustling activity hubs to tranquil nature escapes, public parks offer diverse experiences that cater to the different ways people like to use and enjoy the outdoors. Based on …

Where Americans are happiest

SmartAsset ranked 90 of the largest U.S. cities across 11 happiness metrics spanning the categories of personal finance, physical well-being, and quality of life to determine the happiest cities in America.