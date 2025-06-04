House of Leon explores how recent shifts in tariffs and trade policies are accelerating the transformation of the furniture industry, changing where tables, sofas, and decor come from and at what cost.
GoodRx explains that while it’s true you’re more likely to have cold symptoms in the wintertime, you can get a cold at any time of the year.
Rula explores the addictive properties of caffeine that can lead to dependence for some people.
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus discusses what addiction is, including what may cause it and how empathy is a key part of treating it.
Ollie used data from the American Veterinary Medical Association to explore how pet popularity has shifted over the past three decades.
Hers ranked 25 whole food grocery items to identify potential budget busters and find the best affordable swaps for your shopping list.
MyFitnessPal tackles meal planning and helps families fit personalized and nutritious meals seamlessly into their busy lives.
Votebeat reports that after a judge upheld 2022 voting laws, the checks by election officials are likely to disproportionately affect naturalized citizens, younger voters, and college students.
GOAT says the boots-only summer trend is driving a 49% increase in sales of cleats.
Shipley Energy says that when temperatures rise, it’s time to consider turning on the AC, and there are a few things that can be easily done to ensure that it’s running properly.
Heimdal breaks down where social engineering started, how it's evolving with AI, and who's most likely to fall for it while providing steps to help individuals and organizations protect themselves.
Hers explores what history can teach us about diet and nutrition.
LegalZoom focuses on defamation, an area of law that protects people’s reputations by allowing them recourse if false statements are made about them in various forms of communication.
Six Park Personality Types: Which One Are You?
(NAPSI)—From bustling activity hubs to tranquil nature escapes, public parks offer diverse experiences that cater to the different ways people like to use and enjoy the outdoors. Based on …
SmartAsset ranked 90 of the largest U.S. cities across 11 happiness metrics spanning the categories of personal finance, physical well-being, and quality of life to determine the happiest cities in America.
48.4 million Americans lack adequate access to a pharmacy
GoodRx reveals that pharmacy deserts exist in counties big and small, extend across the country, and will likely become more widespread as pharmacies continue to close.
Latinas hold more state legislature seats than ever before
The 19th reports that 214 Latinas hold seats in state legislatures nationwide, up from 192 in 2024, and they aren’t the only ones to set records.
The real impacts of mental health stigma, according to research
Charlie Health presents research on how mental health stigma affects people with serious mental health conditions—from social exclusion to barriers in employment and care.
Real Educational Advantages of Artificial Intelligence
by Nick Gaehde (NAPSI)—Artificial Intelligence (AI) has arrived in the classroom, and it’s here to stay. Surprising as it may seem to some parents and teachers, that’s good news. AI can …