Curious Kids

Can you upload a human mind into a computer? A neuroscientist ponders what’s possible

The human brain has 86 billion neurons that make trillions of connections.
Science has done many things that seem miraculous. Why not transfer your consciousness to a machine?

When does a kid become an adult?

They might not be grown-ups yet.

Growing up is a gradual process, and the timing isn’t the same for everyone. But you will be tried as an adult if you are over 18 and accused of committing a crime.

How was the Earth built?

The Earth formed in a ring of debris around the Sun, like the one around Vega, a bright star, in this artist

The Earth started as a mixture of gas and dust around the Sun and grew as it collided with asteroids and dust particles.

Kids & Family

High School Students Can Get a Head Start on College this Summer — For Free

Innovative power solutions support first responders and communities during natural disasters

5 fresh tips to make summer evenings feel effortless

Teens of any age who drink alcohol with their parents’ permission drink more as young adults, new research shows

Parents play an important role in teaching their children about alcohol.

Many parents think that drinking at home is a safe way to teach teenagers about alcohol, but research suggests this is not true.

What’s in my bag? An expert dermatologist’s on-the-go essentials

Looking For the Perfect Father's Day Gift? Disney Publishing Has a Great Book to Celebrate Every Dad

What's better than a wedding guest book? A video booth captures the joy and authenticity of the day

Before you book: 5 things parents should know about private coaching

Athletes Untapped reveals that while private sports coaching has long been a behind-the-scenes part of youth athletics, it's become a booming micro-economy—fueled by everyday families looking for something different.

‘It Can Happen to Anyone’: How Everyday Americans Got Scammed — And What They Want You to Know

(Family Features) Celebrate Mom and other special women in your life with a Mother's Day gift that makes a lasting impact for children.
Feeling Fried? Why Parents Are Choosing Kalahari Resorts to Recharge This Summer
Why 'Mompreneurs' are essential to their communities
Creative new ways to enhance children's mental health
I’m a Trauma Surgeon — Here’s What I Want Everyone to Know About Bleeding Emergencies
Is your home's electrical system safe? Here's what you need to know
