Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Home improvement coverage from around the web

A Functional Facelift: Explore the benefits of a bathroom upgrade

(Family Features) For a renovation that not only represents a worthwhile investment for today and tomorrow but also delivers emotional ROI, consider these ideas.

Designer Tips: How to Choose the Right Sliding, Folding & Pocket Door Hardware

(BPT) - The right door hardware can improve both function and design in the home. Whether you're renovating or simply upgrading, understanding options like pocket, wall-mount, bypass, multi-pass and …

Prepare for summer storm outages with reliable backup power

(BPT) - Summer brings more than just sunny days. The warmer season also ushers in severe weather that can knock your power out when you need it the most.From storms to hurricanes to heatwaves, these …

Elevate Your Bathroom with Everyday Touches of Luxury

(Family Features) With a few thoughtful updates, you can bring a renewed sense of calm and sophistication to one of the home's most-used spaces.

8 ways to protect your home from wildfires

(BPT) - As wildfire threats grow more severe across the western and southern U.S., Mercury Insurance continues to provide tips to help homeowners proactively reduce their risk. With decades of …

Why Your Home's Water Quality Matters

(BPT) - Do you think about your home's water quality? From daily showers to brewing your morning cup of coffee, you use water for so many everyday tasks, including ones that can impact your …

How to Prepare Now for the Storm-Induced Power Outages That Are Becoming the New Normal

(NewsUSA) - Storm seasons are getting stronger, longer, and more unpredictable. Whether it’s a thunderstorm knocking out neighborhood power lines, a tornado carving through a region, or a major …

Don't skip these 4 important spring home maintenance tasks

(BPT) - As the world starts to wake up after a cold winter, it's the perfect time to perform routine home maintenance tasks. Simple spring to-dos are the easiest way to find and fix existing problems …

Garage Safety Month: 5 expert tips to care for your door

(BPT) - When was the last time you gave your garage door some TLC? Garage doors can weigh over 400 pounds, depending on the material, thickness, door size, and added windows, so keeping yours …

4 Reasons Why Spring is the Best Time to Buy Outdoor Power Equipment

(BPT) - Now that winter has officially ended, it's time to get started on spring yardwork! As you start your to-do list, take stock of your current lawn equipment. You may find that you have old, …

More ideas for your home
Combatting Cracked Concrete: Causes of failing concrete and how to solve them
(Family Features) Concrete is a strong, durable and easy-to-maintain material that is popular for driveways, walkways, patios and more. Like most materials, though, it can inevitably wear down over time.
3 expert ways to safely reduce allergens inside your home this allergy season
(BPT) - Spring has officially sprung, but just as April showers bring May flowers, these warmer months also herald the start of peak allergy season. If you are someone who has asthma or suffers from …
Military families can master their next move with support from SmartMove’s online resources.
Moving Resources For Military Families
(NAPSI)—Military families and veterans know that relocating loved ones when PCS orders arrive can be stressful—but there are steps you can take to make things easier.   Keeping Military …
4 easy ways to give your garage workshop a spring refresh
(BPT) - Spring has sprung! Are you ready to start some spring projects? If you're a DIY hobbyist, it's time to give your workspace a spring cleaning.During the winter, your garage workshop …
Expert tips to upgrade your outdoor space for spring
(BPT) - Longing to finally embrace that springtime feeling? If so, you're probably ready to refresh your outdoor space in time for the warmer weather, whether for at-home entertaining or relaxing …
Caring for your home and family

Spruce up your space: Remodel with the right mini-split

(BPT) - The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a surge in home renovations as people spent more time at home. Many tackled DIY projects, like converting garages or building tiny homes, to meet new needs and …

Summer is coming: How to keep pesky mosquitoes away

(BPT) - Did you know that mosquitoes are active as early as late March in some regions of the country? And by May, they're a widespread nuisance across most of the United States. Mosquitoes are not …

6 Essential Steps to Prepare Your Home Ahead of a Fire

(BPT) - You can't predict where or when a fire will strike. However, you can take proactive steps to safeguard your family and home. Don't know where to start? Follow these six crucial steps to …
Home ideas

Big Upgrades for Small Spaces: Renovate your bathroom for style and function

(Family Features) Home renovations happen for a variety of reasons. Among the most popular upgrades homeowners tackle, bathroom renovations can be a smart and worthwhile investment.

5 POOL TRENDS MAKING WAVES IN 2025

(NewsUSA) - Backyards are getting a serious glow-up—and pools are leading the charge. From modern designs with resort-worthy features to automation that practically runs the show, today’s pools …

How to purify your home's water

Long's EcoWater Systems discusses the various ways to purify water regardless of your budget, water test results, space and maintenance requirements.
(NAPS)—Greening urban spaces can help improve the health and happiness of everyone in the neighborhood.
The Great Outdoors Has Good News for You
How to shop for high-quality designer furniture at affordable prices
DreamSofa offers a guide that explains what makes furniture "designer," how to discern high quality, and how you can find affordable prices on top quality furniture brands.
Now’s the time to make sure your power equipment is ready for seasonal storms.
The Right Equipment Readies You For Storms, Unpredictable Spring Weather: Are You Prepared?
(NAPSI)—Weather is more unpredictable than ever before, and homeowners should take stock of the outdoor power equipment they have in their garages and sheds to handle ensuing damage left behind. …
Wherever you spend the school break, you can help your children have an enjoyable and productive time while on vacation.
Top Tips To Keep Children Busy And Engaged During School Break
(NAPSI)—When the final bell rings for the school year, many parents have concerns about how to keep their children active and engaged without the structure of attending class. In 2025, the …
Three Essential Questions to Ask Your Contractor for a Successful Staining Project
(BPT) - It won't be long before spring has sprung, bringing ideal weather for tackling outdoor home improvement projects. One of the top ways to elevate the look of outdoor wooden surfaces is with a …
More Home Improvement News

How 4 simple ergonomic office changes can support wellness

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot OfficeMaxDo you feel uncomfortable when you work? Imagine a workspace that not only boosts your productivity but also supports your physical wellness. By creating an …

Breathe easier at home and on the road with these 5 tips

(BPT) - How often do you think about your indoor air quality? While many might assume the risk of encountering pollutants and allergens only exists outside, these harmful toxins can't be left at the …

How to soften your home's water

Long's EcoWater Systems helps you understand the most popular ways to make hard water soft in order to choose an appropriate method for your home.

Make a Smart Home Investment with an All-Climate Heat Pump

(Family Features) Between rising energy costs and concerns about the efficiency of conventional systems, many homeowners are exploring alternatives. One popular solution is an all-climate heat pump.

Financial Wellness in 2025: Start with These Simple Steps

Stick to your 2025 goals while relieving yourself of financial stress by switching to phone service provider TextNow.

(NAPSI)—Now that 2025 is here, it’s time to tackle resolutions for a financially healthier year. The self-improvement journey can be expensive so go for goals that will help keep you on track, …

Keep Your Home Safe from Fires and Other Emergencies This Winter

A few simple steps can protect your home and family from fire this holiday season and at anytime.

(NAPSI)—While the winter season brings many joyful moments, it can also bring increased safety risks—but you can protect yourself, your home and your family.   Who Can Help Volunteer fire …

© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions