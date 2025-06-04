Hedges and trees may actually reduce home exposure to radiant heat and flying embers, but they must be well maintained. Two scientists who study how plants burn explain.
Humans generate a lot of trash, but there are cheaper and safer ways to handle it than loading it on rockets.
An astronomer takes us on a tour of the universe to learn about the birth of stars and planets and how they get their spin.
Both gasoline and diesel fuel are refined from crude oil, but they are good for different things and can’t be used interchangeably.