Gardening news from around the web

4 ways to boost your well-being with garden therapy

(BPT) - Step into the world of gardening, a blossoming trend that's captivating people of all ages. If you've already spent time in the garden, you understand the excitement of seeing vibrant colors …
How to upgrade your outdoor entertaining spaces for spring and summer
(BPT) - Spring and summer aren't just for outdoor sports, picnics and hikes. The warmer seasons are also a great time to entertain friends and family in your outdoor living spaces.Whether you already …
A Breakthrough Making Grass Seed Smarter and Lawns Greener
(Family Features) In neighborhoods across the country, homeowners are getting extra help in their quest for the elusive, perfect lawn.
Windy days can mean more pollen and more sneezing.
Worsening allergies aren’t your imagination − windy days create the perfect pollen storm
From sending more pollen airborne to breaking up pollen grains, which lets them penetrate deeper into your lungs, the wind is not the allergy sufferer’s friend.
Paint your garden with color: Stunning plants offer effortless beauty
(BPT) - Spring is here, making it the perfect time to dream up your vibrant garden. This year, think of your garden as a personal masterpiece, where colors blend and nature takes center stage. Just …
Window-box gardening has been a Philly tradition since the 1800s. Sonja Dümpelmann, CC BY-SA
The hidden history of Philadelphia’s window-box gardens and their role in urban reform
A landscape historian explains how a Victorian tradition became a tool for social change in 19th- and 20th-century Philadelphia.

Elevate outdoor entertaining with petunias and pansies

(BPT) - Homeowners today are reimagining their outdoor spaces, moving beyond a basic patio and grill to create thoughtfully designed areas that blend style, comfort, and functionality. According to …
Prep your yard for spring: How to refresh your outdoor spaces and create your own oasis

(BPT) - Spring is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to start prepping your outdoor spaces for entertaining. From clearing away built-up winter grime on siding to freshening up …

Planning for spring's garden? Bees like variety and don't care about your neighbors' yards

The Conversation shares new research from University of Tennessee assistant professor Laura Russo showing that bees zero in on the flowers they like and ignore the surrounding landscape.
Lifestyle news
Social media before bedtime wreaks havoc on sleep—a sleep researcher explains why screens alone aren't the main culprit
The Conversation reports on one of the most common yet underestimated factors interfering with our sleep these days—how we engage with social media before bed.
Father's day gift guide: Top wines for dad in 2025
Sommsation guides you in choosing the right wine for a Father’s Day gift, from classic reds to refreshing whites and celebratory sparklers.
How global trade is reshaping furniture pieces
House of Leon explores how recent shifts in tariffs and trade policies are accelerating the transformation of the furniture industry, changing where tables, sofas, and decor come from and at what cost.
Can you get a cold in the summer? Tips to treat and prevent summer sniffles
GoodRx explains that while it’s true you’re more likely to have cold symptoms in the wintertime, you can get a cold at any time of the year.
Caffeine use disorder: When your energy fix becomes unhealthy
Rula explores the addictive properties of caffeine that can lead to dependence for some people.
