Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Trivia, History & Games
Test your news knowledge
 The Conversation: U.S. weekly news quiz
From the editors at The Conversation, an independent news organization based in Boston that publishes articles written by academic experts and edited by a team of journalists.
The Crossword Puzzle

Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please.

Very interesting

9 surprising facts about American video game habits

(BPT) - Video games are one of America's favorite pastimes with universal appeal across generations. According to the Entertainment Software Association's (ESA) annual Essential Facts About the U.S. …

50 facts and figures about D-Day

Stacker compiled a list of 50 facts and figures that defined D-Day, using resources like the D-Day Center and the Department of Defense.

Could a bold anti-poverty experiment from the 1960s inspire a new era in housing justice?

New York City neighborhoods designated for revitalization with funding from the Model Cities Program. The City of New York, Community Development Program: A Progress Report, December 1968.

The Great Society’s Model Cities Program wasn’t perfect. But it offered a vision of what democratic, community-based planning could look like.

Do photons wear out? An astrophysicist explains light’s ability to travel vast cosmic distances without losing energy

Light, whether from a star or your flashlight, travels at 186,000 miles per second.

The speed of light is the fastest anything can travel. What happens to a photon from a galaxy 25 million light years away on its journey toward Earth?

Pope Leo XIV’s link to Haiti is part of a broader American story of race, citizenship and migration

Pope Leo XIV appears before thousands of journalists on May 12, 2025, in Vatican City.

Repelled by American racism, thousands of free people of color bounced between New Orleans and Haiti in the 19th century.

Could a human enter a black hole to study it?

A person falling into a black hole and being stretched while approaching the black hole

If you are a sci-fi junkie you’ve probably wondered what would happen if you were unlucky enough to fall into a black hole. How well you’d fare all depends on the type of black hole.

Space law doesn’t protect historical sites, mining operations and bases on the Moon – a space lawyer describes a framework that could

Craters in the lunar surface are visible in this photo taken during the Apollo 11 mission.

More people will be going to the Moon in coming years, and the way current legal frameworks are written could lead to conflict.

‘Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence’ − an astronomer explains how much evidence scientists need to claim discoveries like extraterrestrial life

The universe is filled with countless galaxies, stars and planets. Astronomers may find life one day, but they will need extraordinary proof.

An astronomer breaks down 3 key components that allow researchers to make groundbreaking discoveries – and decide when results aren’t significant.

Neurons that fire together sometimes wire together.
How does your brain create new memories? Neuroscientists discover ‘rules’ for how neurons encode new information
As you experience or encounter new things, your brain must encode this information via the right neural networks at the right time.
FIFA's global soccer tournament to take America by storm this summer
(BPT) - Everyone's heard the FIFA World Cup 26™ is coming to Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026, but this summer, sports fans in 11 cities across the United States will be able to …
What state seals say about America and what they don't
Spokeo examined State Symbols USA and other resources to explore why state seals are significant and how they help us understand the U.S.
The flourishing Black business district in Detroit, Mich., photographed in 1942.
The story of the Great Migration often overlooks Black businesses that built Detroit
Detroit’s Black population grew sixfold from 1910 to 1920, and many businesses that sprouted to welcome the newcomers flourished.
The Sun's distance from Earth allows it to be habitable for life.
Evolving intelligent life took billions of years − but it may not have been as unlikely as many scientists predicted
Humans evolved late in Earth history. While this timing inspired the conclusion that humanlike life is a cosmic improbability, a new study pushes back.
School boycott picketers march across the Brooklyn Bridge to the Board of Education in 1964.

In the 1950s, Harlem mother Mae Mallory fought a school system that she saw as ‘just as Jim Crow’ as the one she had attended in the South.
Read more.
Abraham Lincoln's first inauguration on March 4, 1861.
A brief history of presidential inaugural speeches, from George Washington to today
Inaugural addresses that newly minted presidents have given over the past 250 years have aimed to do several key things, including unify the country and establish the speaker’s qualifications for the job.
President George Washington, left, and his Cabinet: Henry Knox, secretary of war; Alexander Hamilton, secretary of the Treasury; Thomas Jefferson, secretary of state; and Edmund Randolph, attorney general.
When presidents would send handwritten lists of their nominees to the Senate, things were a lot different
The US now faces the likelihood of a bruising and raucous set of confirmation hearings − a clear break from the cooperative system the founders established.
The Aochi family in the Rohwer, Arkansas, detention camp. Photo courtesy of June Aochi Berk
Righting a wrong, name by name − the Irei monument honors Japanese Americans imprisoned by the US government during World War II
The US government locked up nearly 126,000 Japanese Americans from 1942 to 1945, but never kept comprehensive records of all the people subjected to this unjustified incarceration.
An avid traveler, Pearl Young – waving at the top of the stairs – traveled to Hawaii on a UND alumni trip in 1960.
Pearl Young, the first woman to work in a technical role at NASA, overcame barriers and ‘raised hell’ − her legacy continues today
Many of her male colleagues believed Pearl Young had an attitude problem based on her efforts to advocate for herself and her team.
Excavating the new trackway site, with footprints from hominins, birds and other animals visible in foreground. Neil Roach
Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago
Ancient fossil footprints are the first evidence of two different hominin species − Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei − living in the same place at the same time.
© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions