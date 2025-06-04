Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Entertainment

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.
8 most popular online casino card games
OLBG provides a guide to the most popular and easiest casino card games to play online.
What your streaming vs. scrolling habits reveal about your mental health
Hers dove into how different screen time impacts our psyche and found that one simple question—do you prefer streaming TV or scrolling social media?—reveals key differences in mental wellness.
Lady Gaga performs at Copacabana Beach on May 3, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Lady Gaga bomb plot: Thwarted plan lifts veil on the gamification of hate and gendered nature of online radicalization
Instead of promoting diversity, many social networks and other popular digital platforms function as machines for the production and circulation of hate.

Post Malone was told he would never play his hometown stadium. He kicked off his nationwide tour there anyway.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Post Malone kicked off his latest tour on April 29 with fireworks, confetti and other theatrics.

11 iconic mother figures across TV history

Stacker compiled a list of 10 of the most unforgettable maternal figures in television history using information from IMDb and various media outlets.   

Country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini salutes fans who have followed her from small venues to arena shows

The Salt Lake Tribune highlights Kelsea Ballerini, the country pop musician who performed "Live on Tour," her first Utah arena show, while thanking fans who have followed her journey through smaller venues.

'The White Lotus' effect: How HBO's hit series is redefining travel, style, and brand strategy

Compartés explains how "The White Lotus" has become a masterclass in modern marketing with its stunning visuals and satirical take on wealth to its cultural impact on fashion, food, and decor. 

20 don't-miss summer events across the nation in 2025

Way.com compiled a guide to the must-not-miss summer events across the country.

Entertainment 2024
The most spectacular bingo halls in the U.S. and U.K.
OLBG unveils the top 10 best bingo halls, ranked by ambience, game variety, prize money, and more, to discover which venue clinches the title between the U.K. and the U.S.
Complicated friendships can affect well-being—just take it from these 5 pop culture duos
Charlie Health focuses on complicated friendships as seen in "The Office" and "The Real Housewives," plus data on how friendship affects well-being and mental health.
2025 influencer marketing costs on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok
CreatorDB presents a guide that breaks down the cost for influencer marketing, which covers Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok influencer rates, and negotiation strategies to help you set the right price and maximize results.
Best films turning 50 in 2025
Stacker ranked the top 50 films turning 50 in 2025, providing a strong overview of the innovative and long-lasting impact of 1975 cinema.
5 narcissistic pop culture characters—and what experts say about them
Charlie Health presents examples of pop culture characters who exhibit narcissistic tendencies—plus guidance on what to do if you notice narcissistic traits in yourself or others.

9 celebrities who have been sued for personal injury

Recovery Law Center compiled a list of nine celebrities who have faced personal injury lawsuits, sourcing from news articles and court documents.

10 of the most talked-about TV series of 2025

Stacker consulted entertainment outlets and social media chatter to determine 10 of the most talked-about and buzzy shows of 2025. 

From Jewish summer camp to gospel to Chabad, Bob Dylan’s faith doesn’t fit in a box − but he’s long had a connection to Israel

Bob Dylan gives his first concert in Israel in 1987 in Tel Aviv, playing with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Despite pressure to cancel Israel performances, Dylan has performed in the country several times. Ever an enigma, he rarely explains his decisions − or views on religion.

Kevin Costner forging ahead with $100 million Utah film studio despite lackluster response to 'Horizon'

The Salt Lake Tribune reports on Kevin Costner's decision to continue building out a $100 million Utah film studio in support of the location's movie maker roots.

50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year

Stacker surveyed Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 1975 to highlight the top 50 songs turning 50 in 2025. See which hits made the list.

Sustainable fashion trends at the Oscars

VRAI spotlights a shift occurring on the red carpet that marks a collective commitment to environmentally responsible fashion among celebrities.

The best movies of 2025 so far

Stacker ranked the best films of 2025 as of Feb. 3 using data from Metacritic. Find out which movies critics are loving the most this year so far.

Celebrity engagement ring trends for 2025

VRAI examines celebrity engagement ring trends for 2025, including styles, shapes, and settings.

The movies leaving Hulu this month

Stacker compiled a list of the movies leaving Hulu in June using data from Reelgood.

The movies leaving Netflix this month

Stacker compiled a list of movies leaving Netflix in June 2025.

Directors Basel Adra, left, and Yuval Abraham on stage at the 62nd New York Film Festival on Sept. 29, 2024.

Despite winning awards at festival after festival, the film has been unable to find a company to distribute it in the US.
Read more.
Producers Fast Eddie and Joe Smooth mix at DJ International Studios in Chicago in 1990. Innovation was at the forefront of house and hip-hop.
From breakbeats to the dance floor: How hip-hop and house revolutionized music and culture
Both genres recently celebrated big birthdays. From their origins in the clubs and jams of the 1970s and 1980s, house and hip-hop have become global cultural forces.
Wayfarers around the world have used the stars to navigate the sea.
In Disney’s ‘Moana,’ the characters navigate using the stars, just like real Polynesian explorers − an astronomer explains how these methods work
Disney’s ‘Moana’ movies have brought a new level of excitement for astronomy and wayfinding, says an astronomer who regularly hosts planetarium shows.
Dylan and singer-songwriter Mimi Farina relax at the Viking Hotel in Newport, R.I., in July 1964.
Bob Dylan and the creative leap that transformed modern music
Just a few years into his career, Dylan decided he wanted to subvert the expectations of his fans – and rebel against industry forces intent on pigeonholing him and his work.
Toni Collette, right, and Milly Shapiro in 'Hereditary' (2018).
The ‘Death Mother’: Horror’s most unnerving villain
Disturbing ideas about motherhood are pushed into our collective unconscious, a film scholar writes. Little wonder they’re at the heart of several chilling films.
You can soon be on the road to more fun with your powersports vehicle with the help of the Synchrony Outdoors Credit Card.
Riders: Don’t Put Your Powersports Passions on Hold
(NAPSI)—Outdoor enthusiasts around the country are passionate about hopping on their ATVs, SxS (side by sides), dirt bikes, and snowmobiles to hit their local trails. But keeping these vehicles …
© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions