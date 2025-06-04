Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.

Self-employed? How to build a benefits package that works for you

(BPT) - Are you currently a freelancer or gig worker, or thinking about becoming self-employed? If so, you know that being self-employed means enjoying more freedom and autonomy, but also involves …

Is there a leadership crisis brewing? Why leadership development programs are a must-have in 2025

Paylocity maintains that amid the fast-changing dynamics of today’s workplace, prioritizing continuous growth and improvement in leadership has become essential.

Knowing when it's time to talk to an employment attorney

LegalZoom focuses on everything you need to know about employment attorneys, when to contact them for legal advice, and how to hire the right one for your circumstances.
Education & Careers

They Served the Country, Now They’re Ready to Strengthen Its Workforce

(BPT) - When veterans transition to civilian life, they often search for jobs in civilian fields where they can put their unique experiences and skills to work. However, finding meaningful employment …
To survive Gen AI in the workplace, become a learning athlete
Cognizant reveals that most jobs will feel the impact of Gen AI and everyone from administrative assistants to CEOs will be affected.
Nearly 1 in 5 NYC students are Asian American. Just 8% of teachers are.
Chalkbeat reports that teachers who share the specific racial or ethnic background of their students may be better able to forge connections that benefit kids academically and emotionally.
The number of 18-year-olds is about to drop sharply, packing a wallop for colleges—and the economy
The Hechinger Report reports on how America is about to go over the "demographic cliff."
How much do travel nurses make?
Vivian Health explores how much travel nurses earned in early March 2025, explains why travelers are paid more generously, and highlights additional perks.
Shut out: High school students learn about careers — but can't try one that pays
The 74 reports on the state of paid apprenticeships and internships in U.S. schools.
Report: Kids check out of school as they get older, and parents are in the dark
The 74 shares findings from a new study by the Brookings Institution that says parents and children differ massively on how much learning actually happens in school.

Put Your Best Face Forward: 5 tips for better virtual business

(Family Features) Working professionals across a wide range of industries spend more time than ever on video chats and virtual meetings.

Expert tips for small business success in the AI era

(BPT) - Did you know small businesses comprise 99.9% of all businesses nationwide? Today's small businesses are entering a new era, with smart, accessible technology helping to level the playing …

How One Company is Fueling the Future of Small Businesses — With $5 Billion to Back It Up

(BPT) - Small businesses are the heart of Main Street — and the backbone of the American economy. From neighborhood restaurants to veteran-owned logistics companies, these millions of …

Jobs and employment information

Value-based care: How primary care doctors are succeeding with Aledade partnership

(BPT) - For decades, the American health care system has compensated doctors for each visit, test and procedure they provide — regardless of outcome. While fee-for-service remains important for …

Taking intermittent quizzes reduces achievement gaps and enhances online learning, even in highly distracting environments

More Americans are learning remotely.
Racial achievement gaps virtually vanished when students answered quizzes during remote learning.

AI isn’t replacing student writing – but it is reshaping it

Studies have shown that many students are using AI to brainstorm, learn new information and revise their work.
If AI allows students to automate routine cognitive tasks, it doesn’t mean they’re thinking less. It means their thinking is changing.

Empowering caregivers: Resources and strategies for success

(BPT) - One in five Americans is a caregiver, meaning they regularly assist relatives, spouses, friends or neighbors with basic tasks like feeding and dressing.And as our population ages, the need …

Is workplace burnout the new normal for Americans and Canadians? It doesn't have to be.

Wysa compiled data on workplace burnout from Microsoft and LinkedIn's 2024 report and APA to explore why it happens and how to address it.

One state tried algebra for all eighth graders. It hasn't gone well

The Hechinger Report covers the reasons behind the initiative to have students take algebra in eighth grade, as well as its results, in Minnesota.

Beyond the classroom: How schools are getting creative to help struggling families

Chalkbeat reports on how teachers are looking out for the tens of thousands of migrant and/or homeless families across New York City whose children often lack essential items needed for school.

More education and careers news

(BPT) - When you or a loved one undergoes a surgical procedure, it can be overwhelming. Many healthcare professionals comprise the surgical team to ensure your well-being throughout the process. …
Read more.

(Family Features) If you're thinking about making a career change, re-evaluating your long-term career path or looking for a career with purpose, there is one path you may not have considered .
Read more.
© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions