Welcome to our new website!
 Please note that for a brief period we will be offering complimentary access to the full site. No login is currently required.
If you're not yet a subscriber, click here to subscribe today, and receive a 10% discount.
Winning at business

How AI is transforming manufacturing industries

10X Engineered Materials demonstrates how AI offers a path toward more resilient, sustainable, and future-ready manufacturing.
Ranked: The states paying the closest attention to America's manufacturing crisis
TeamSense ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia by their level of search interest in manufacturing topics.
How to build business credit without using personal credit
Brex explores effective approaches that leverage your business's own merit to build credibility with lenders, suppliers, and financial institutions so you won’t have to rely on personal guarantees or credit scores.
How to start a free LLC in 2025
LegalZoom says there is no such thing as a completely free limited liability company since filing fees will need to be paid, but provides information on how to get an LLC with no additional costs.

SBA loans vs. business lines of credit: Which is best for small businesses?

LegalZoom says that while the U.S. Small Business Administration helps connect small businesses to government-approved lenders, not all businesses need a large loan and may benefit from flexible access to credit.

How to get a business credit card for startups

Ramp explains how dedicated business cards can give your startup significant advantages over relying on bank accounts or personal cards. 

What kinds of small businesses are doing the best?

CheapInsurance.com analyzed Census Bureau data to identify the industries where small businesses are performing the best.

Report: Inflation and labor shortages are stressing small business owners right now

NEXT examines the layered challenges small business owners face in 2025: the threat of inflation, uneven consumer demand, and growing labor pressure.

Material procurement explained: Process, strategies, and benefits

Brex explains the basics of material procurement and the step-by-step process that works best.

7 most overlooked small business insurance gaps—and how to fix them

NEXT asks if there are gaps in your small business insurance coverage that could leave you vulnerable.

Invoice reconciliation: How to reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies

Brex breaks down how businesses with diligent invoice verification experience clearer financial visibility, more trusting supplier partnerships, better cash flow predictions, and stronger safeguards against mistakes and fraud.

The rising cost of cocoa and tariffs: A bitter reality for the U.S. chocolate industry
Compartés reports that the U.S. chocolate industry is in turmoil with new tariffs to disrupt supply chains and increase costs, and both manufacturers and retailers are feeling the squeeze.
The hidden costs of supply chain blind spots—and how AI can solve them
Trackonomy explains that a new generation of artificial intelligence tools is making it possible to see supply chain blind spots—and solve what was once unknowable.
Tax season 2025 by the numbers: Strategic planning for businesses
Ramp shares how new IRS data can help businesses make strategic moves that reduce their taxes.

Ramp explains how invoices keep businesses running and managing them is rarely as simple as it should be, and how invoice management systems help eliminate the typical bottlenecks experienced with manual processes.

Ramp explains how invoices keep businesses running and managing them is rarely as simple as it should be, and how invoice management systems help eliminate the typical bottlenecks experienced with manual processes.
Read more.

Women helm more companies than ever. Why is it still so hard for them to get funding?

Company Insights examined data from PitchBook's NVCA quarterly report to explore gender disparities in startup funding.

What to do when an employee is injured at work

NEXT step-by-step guide of employer actions and responsibilities after a work-related injury, and how workers' compensation insurance can help.

A guide to health insurance for startups
Thatch provides information on health insurance options for startups, including federal and state requirements, tax benefits, and cost-effective coverage solutions.
What to consider when choosing a corporate credit card program
Brex explains that modern corporate card programs provide more spending power, greater control and visibility over spending, and automated expense reporting for employees.
What is AP automation and what are the benefits of using it?
Brex explains that instead of going through paper invoices one by one and manually entering data into AP systems, finance teams are using technology to capture, process, and approve payments with greater speed and accuracy.
What is spend management and how does it work?
Brex explains how, from procurement and vendor payments to employee expenses and compliance, spend management encompasses every aspect of how money moves through an organization—transforming financial operations from a reactive process into a strategic advantage.
Burnout is bad for business — and even worse for your team
Rula explains that burnout in the workplace can lower productivity across your organization.
Money news

States that stand to be the most impacted by tariffs

Gateway Commercial Finance explores how new tariffs in 2025 are reshaping U.S. state economics, impacting industries, jobs and local growth trends.

How many accidents are caused by texting and driving?

The Sumner Law Group LLC explores the risk factors associated with texting and driving, why texting-related accidents are so common, and what you can do to stay safe behind the wheel.

Saving sinking homes

Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Nation examined how a lack of federal funding and climate change severely impact housing for Indigenous communities in Alaska. 

© Copyright 2025 All About Sitka
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions