On the road

To steal today’s computerized cars, thieves go high-tech

A laptop is one of car thieves' go-to tools.
Thieves are trading their pry bars for laptops and wireless devices to steal cars that nowadays rely on remotes and computer networks.

Spring survey: Consumers plan to buy cars despite costs

Freedom Debt Relief provides some simple, money-saving steps to follow while car shopping in the current auto market.

Most improved car models of 2024

Edmunds finds that Mercedes and Mitsubishi both stepped up product quality, Ford Ranger jumps from worst to first, and Corvette remains the best sports-car lineup and value.   

The latest trends in auto loan rates and financing for 2025

Experian explains that if you're thinking about buying a car in the near future, understanding the auto financing market can help you better evaluate your options.

Average auto loan debt grew 2.1% to $24,297 in 2024

Experian explains that while the average auto loan balance grew 2.1%, to reach $24,297, uncertainty in the auto market may cause things to play out differently in 2025.

Here’s how to make sure your tires are ready for road trip season

(BPT) - Summer is nearly here, and travelers everywhere are dreaming of the journeys they'll take with friends and family. But there's one aspect of road trip planning that often goes overlooked, and …

Protect your summer plans from unexpected car trouble

(BPT) - Summer is right around the corner, and whether you're planning a family getaway, a staycation, or just managing the hustle of summer camps and soccer practice, life doesn't slow down when …

What's that racket? 4 car noises you shouldn't ignore

CheapInsurance.com encourages drivers to listen for car noises that can help diagnose a potential problem before it becomes a serious emergency situation.

The Hidden Benefits of Owning an Electric Vehicle
(BPT) - Electric vehicles (EVs) provide significant environmental and health advantages compared to gas and diesel-powered cars. They reduce emissions, improve air quality, and offer luxury features, …
Mercury Offers Auto Accessories Under $50 That Make Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts
(BPT) - Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 11, and if you're still hunting for the perfect last-minute gift, consider something practical that shows you care.Mercury Insurance has curated nine …
The most and least hospitable states for electric vehicle ownership
Using data from the Department of Energy and Tax Foundation, Stacker ranked states from the least to most hospitable for electric vehicle ownership.  
Electric and hybrid cars could hit 25% market share in the U.S. within two years
Edmunds reports that while J.D. Power forecasts EV sales in the U.S. will hold at 1.2 million sales this year, it predicts EV market share will hit 26% by 2030.
From oil changes to brake checks: 10 key maintenance tasks to keep your car running
The General breaks down 10 essential maintenance tasks that help keep your car safer, more reliable, and on the road longer.
Automotive news

The New York International Auto Show highlights the latest in design and innovation

(BPT) - The New York International Auto Show is back, drawing crowds with the latest design and innovation.Founded in 1900, it's North America's longest-running and most-attended auto show for over …

Automotive stocks: The effect of tariffs on shares of popular automakers

Finder examines how car stocks fare before and after auto tariffs start.

The most dangerous cities for pedestrians

TruckInfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see where pedestrians are most at risk.

When Looking for a New Car, Bigger isn’t Always Better: Why Choosing a Sedan Might Be the Best Choice

(BPT) - SUVs are undoubtedly the most popular vehicle style in the U.S. This category has revolutionized the industry, attracting consumers who never imagined they would drive a truck. Some …

How public-private transportation partnerships create innovative solutions, boost the economy

(BPT) - To keep the economy moving, people need to keep moving. Public transit helps economies grow by providing access to businesses where people purchase goods, boosting home values and creating …

America's most liked cars

Edmunds lists the most liked cars in 2024 based on performance, comfort and reliability.

3 Tips for Surviving Pothole Season

(BPT) - When the beauty of spring begins to blossom, roads often become ugly.That's because early spring's freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on road surfaces as conditions warm, opening up potholes that …

5 easy ways to prepare your electric vehicle for winter driving

(BPT) - If you drive during the winter, especially in climates where the temperature reaches below freezing, it's important to know how to take care of your car so you can drive comfortably and …

High tariffs and car repairs cost: The ripple effect

Way.com examines how the automotive business is affected by high tariffs in various ways and what you can do to avoid higher costs.

Selecting the Right Auto Glass Shop for Your Repairs: Why Expertise Matters

Selecting the Right Auto Glass Shop for Your Repairs: Why Expertise Matters
(NewsUSA) - When it comes to auto glass repair and replacement, choosing the right provider is crucial for ensuring the safety and performance of your vehicle. The quality of the glass, the skill of …

Top trending U.S. car models, according to Google trends

Edmunds combs search data to find the 25 U.S. cars capturing the most online attention.
More automotive news
4 factors that can impact the cost of car repairs
The General used AAA data via the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to analyze car ownership costs and the financial impact of a car wreck.
From mopeds to electric scooters: 5 vehicles other than cars that might need insurance
CheapInsurance.com examined industry reports and other sources to explore insurance considerations for micromobility options like e-scooters and e-bikes.
B.R.A.K.E.S. Program Reduces Teen Car Crashes by 64%
(BPT) - The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death by unintentional injury among teenagers in the United States. That's why B.R.A.K.E.S. …
Why Most Americans Prefer an SUV
(BPT) - SUVs are gaining a surge in popularity, with manufacturers focused on safety and advanced technology. SUVs are now the preferred choice for families across the U.S. and are a top option for …
Car insurance deals are within reach in 2025—here's how to maximize savings
Jerry provides an overview of anticipated changes in store for car insurance shoppers in 2025.
Cars, cars and more cars

Electric vehicle tax credits 2024 and 2025: What you need to know

Edmunds takes a look at the key rules for buying new, buying used, and leasing electric vehicles—and then digs into the details regarding tax credits.

Recalls: The Safety Step People Shouldn’t Skip

It’s safe to say regularly checking for recalls of your vehicle is a good idea.
(NAPSI)—A recent public opinion survey commissioned by Stellantis, maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, found that 43% of vehicle owners don’t know how to check their vehicles for safety …

Why more drivers are leaving the dealership with a lease and not a loan

The General analyzed data from Experian to determine the cost and potential savings of leasing over traditional vehicle loans in 2024.

Crash course: Which car brands are more likely to be involved in accidents, DUIs, and other violations?

Spokeo examined incident rates across 30 popular car brands using data from loan marketplace LendingTree from November 2022 to November 2023.

Can you buy a car with a credit card?

Edmunds provides an overview of all available options when it comes to buying a car with a credit card.

People bought a lot more used electric vehicles in 2024. Here's what to know before you buy.

The General analyzed Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book data to explore what consumers need to know before buying a used electric vehicle.
