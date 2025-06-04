Welcome to our new website!
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Agriculture
Nearly half of Iowa corn acres planted
Despite another week of rainy conditions, which left an average of just over three days suitable for field work, Iowa farmers have more corn and soybeans in the ground than this time last year. Corn planted in the state reached 49%, which is three days ahead of 2024 planting but two days behind the average. […]
Mango farms where? Climate change is scrambling where the world's food is grown.
Grist details how farmers from Italy to California are embracing mango crops as the world warms.
Grist details how farmers from Italy to California are embracing mango crops as the world warms.
A secret weapon in agriculture's climate fight: Ants
Grist explores the possibility of ants to replace pesticides as crops are threatened by climate change.
Grist explores the possibility of ants to replace pesticides as crops are threatened by climate change.
How Solar Power Saves Family Farms
(NewsUSA) - Many small, family-owned farms in America are struggling to make ends meet. But some farmers like Byron Kominek are discovering how renewable energy can help them keep their land and …
Making sex deadly for insects could control pests that carry disease and harm crops
Mosquitoes cause around a million deaths per year. So, scientists are coming up with genetic engineering techniques that could lower their numbers.
2025 farm bill: Advocates prioritize anti-hunger policies while Republicans push budget cuts
The Daily Yonder reports on the state of Farm Bill nutrition programs that have played a major role in rural areas.
The Daily Yonder reports on the state of Farm Bill nutrition programs that have played a major role in rural areas.
Featured web extras
High School Students Can Get a Head Start on College this Summer — For Free
(BPT) - Summer is the perfect time for high school students to start exploring college-level learning and make progress on general education requirements. Now there's an easier and more affordable …
50 facts and figures about D-Day
Stacker compiled a list of 50 facts and figures that defined D-Day, using resources like the D-Day Center and the Department of Defense.
This Summer, Don’t Let Dehydration Ruin Your Workout
(NewsUSA) - Exercising in the warmer weather is a welcome respite from winter, but summer workouts bring their own challenges, including dehydration.For most people, 64 ounces of water each day is …
Ready for summer? How to find the perfect beach read
(BPT) - Summer is all about recreation, relaxation — and diving into stories that transport you into another world. To help you get into beach mode, Disney Books offers exciting titles perfect …
Behind the scenes: The making of the 'world's best peanut butter'
(BPT) - Peanut butter is one of those foods that evokes sensory memories baked in from childhood: classic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, that "ants on a log" celery stick creation, plus a wide …
The 7 best haircuts for a receding hairline, according to barbers
Hims asked expert barbers for their takes on the best haircuts for a receding hairline—styles that are flattering, easy to maintain, and confidence-boosting.
How to protect your assets from nursing home costs
LegalZoom explains that by familiarizing yourself with the law, you can learn how to protect assets from a nursing home and create a stable future for yourself and your loved ones.
Love and money: How couples manage their finances in the first year of marriage
SoFi surveyed adults who have been married less than one year about how they approach finances in their relationship.
5 Expert Tips for Making a Great Cheeseburger at Home
(BPT) - There's something undeniably satisfying about biting into a perfectly made cheeseburger — and even more so when you can take pride in making it perfectly at home.Whether you're firing …
Upgrade Summer Lunches with Nutritious Twists on Grilled Cheese
(Family Features) When the kids are home for summer break, meal-prep becomes a must for busy families to ensure nutritious foods are on the menu.
